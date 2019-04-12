Cyclist injured in Highway 97 accident near Peachland

Police in the Okanagan have issued a public warning after a cyclist was hit by a motorist on Thursday evening.

The warning: If you’re cycling, wear a helmet and reflective gear.

Sparking the warning was a late-night accident in Peachland, when a male cyclist from Kelowna was hit by a grey truck being driven by a Peachland woman. The incident took place along Highway 97, on Drought Hill, at approximately 11 p.m.

Both the cyclist and the Chevrolet Silverado were reportedly travelling southbound. Police say the truck, a Chevrolet Silverado, collided with the cyclist.

Police say the 35-year-old cyclist was transported to hospital with leg injuries, while the driver remained at the scene of the accident and co-operated with investigators. Police say they were able to rule out alcohol or drugs as contributing factors in the collision.

“What could have been a deadly incident will now serve as a reminder from police of the importance of always using safety equipment when cycling,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“It appears as though the cyclist involved in this incident was not wearing a helmet and had no reflectors or lights displayed on his bike to increase his visibility to motorists passing him on the busy highway.”

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

In related news, a cyclist was hit in Kelowna on Friday at Richter Street and Harvey Avenue. Police say the cyclist had the right of way in the collision.

