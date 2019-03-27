Cyclist
March 27, 2019 3:48 pm

Cyclist in hospital after being hit by truck on Hamilton mountain

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML
Laura Hampshire / 900 CHML
A man in his 70’s, riding a bicycle, was taken to hospital on Wednesday after he was hit by a truck on the Hamilton mountain.

Police say the cyclist appeared to have minor injuries after the collision.

Hamilton Police Const. Jerome Stewart says it happened at around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday at Stone Church Road and Upper Paradise Road.

Stewart says the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

More to come.

 

