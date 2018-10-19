Hamilton cyclist struck by vehicle, dies in hospital

A Hamilton cyclist, who was struck by a vehicle over a week ago, has died in hospital.

Hamilton police say 68-year-old Peter Peric succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Oct. 9, Peric was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle at Trinity Church and Golf Club roads.

Police say the victim was not wearing a helmet and due to thick fog at the time, his riding lights were not visible.

The Hamilton police collision reconstruction unit conducted a thorough investigation and determined the driver of the vehicle was not at fault for the incident and no charges are pending.

