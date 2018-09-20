Hamilton police seeking witnesses to crash involving cyclist

Hamilton police are investigating a collision involving a cyclist.
Police say a cyclist was riding at a high rate of speed on the sidewalk of John Street on Wednesday afternoon when she crossed at Charlston Avenue and collided with a block wall and wrought iron fence while trying to avoid a pedestrian.
Police say the cyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered life-threatening injuries.
Her name has not been released.
Any witnesses are being asked to contact police.
