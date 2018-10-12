Hamilton police appealing for witnesses to crash involving cyclist
Hamilton Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision early Friday sent a cyclist to hospital in critical condition.
READ MORE: Two suspects arrested after mugging in downtown Hamilton
Police say the cyclist was struck from behind by a Chevy Malibu around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Trinity Church and Golf Club roads.
The 68-year-old male cyclist was thrown from his bicycle, ending up on the roadway, police say.
He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 54-year-old Hamilton man, was not injured and remained at the scene to speak with officers.
READ MORE: Young cyclist narrowly missed by train: Halton Police
Investigators have ruled out speed and impairment as contributing factors in the crash.
Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call (905) 546-4753 or (905) 546-4755.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.