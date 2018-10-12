Canada
Hamilton police appealing for witnesses to crash involving cyclist

Hamilton police are looking for witnesses to a crash that left a cyclist critically injured.

Hamilton Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision early Friday sent a cyclist to hospital in critical condition.

Police say the cyclist was struck from behind by a Chevy Malibu around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Trinity Church and Golf Club roads.

The 68-year-old male cyclist was thrown from his bicycle, ending up on the roadway, police say.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 54-year-old Hamilton man, was not injured and remained at the scene to speak with officers.

Investigators have ruled out speed and impairment as contributing factors in the crash.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call (905) 546-4753 or (905) 546-4755.
