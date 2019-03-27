Halton police looking for help in identifying ‘Bicycle Bandit’

Halton police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a so-called Bicycle Bandit.

Police say the man is wanted in connection with several thefts from vehicles in Oakville’s east end.

On St Patrick’s Day (March 17), police say three vehicles were targeted by the suspect in the Maple Grove Drive and Lakeshore Road area, where he was spotted on CCTV footage fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

Police now believe the same suspect is responsible for thefts from vehicles that occurred last fall in the same area.

The male suspect is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.

Police would like to remind the public to remove all valuable items from their vehicles and lock their vehicle doors when unattended.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Detective Ron Wright of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2284.