Canada
March 27, 2019 1:15 pm

Halton police arrest two women in labour-trafficking investigation

By News Anchor  Global News

A labour-trafficking investigation in Halton Region has resulted in the arrests of two women.

Global News File
Police say the accused allegedly arranged and facilitated the transport of a woman from Africa to Canada in late 2018, when she was exploited for labour purposes in Halton.

As a result of the investigation, an Oakville woman was arrested last week, while the other accused, from Montreal, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Police say to protect the identity of the victim, the names of the suspects will not be released.

