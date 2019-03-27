Halton police arrest two women in labour-trafficking investigation

A labour-trafficking investigation by Halton police has resulted in the arrests of two women.

Police say the accused allegedly arranged and facilitated the transport of a woman from Africa to Canada in late 2018, when she was exploited for labour purposes in Halton.

As a result of the investigation, an Oakville woman was arrested last week, while the other accused, from Montreal, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Police say to protect the identity of the victim, the names of the suspects will not be released.