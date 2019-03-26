Cyclist charged in collision with car: Guelph police

Guelph police say a cyclist has been charged following a crash with a car on Monday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Wellington Street and Edinburgh Road at around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the 16-year-old cyclist entered the intersection and struck a car.

The teen was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the crash caused some damage to the car.

The cyclist was charged with careless driving.

