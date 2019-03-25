2 people charged after stolen car used to steal gas: Guelph police
Guelph police say two people are facing charges after a stolen car was used to steal gas twice.
A Subaru Impreza was reported stolen from a Raglan Street home on March 13, and police said the car was used in a gas-and-dash on March 14 and again on March 19.
The car was spotted on Friday at a Woolwich Street apartment building and two people were arrested, police announced on Monday.
Police said officers also found crystal meth, break-in tools and stolen IDs.
A 32-year-old Guelph man and a 33-year-old Kitchener woman both face several charges.
They remain in police custody, pending bail hearings.
