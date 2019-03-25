Crime
2 people charged after stolen car used to steal gas: Guelph police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police have charged two people after a stolen car was used to steal gas twice.

Guelph police say two people are facing charges after a stolen car was used to steal gas twice.

A Subaru Impreza was reported stolen from a Raglan Street home on March 13, and police said the car was used in a gas-and-dash on March 14 and again on March 19.

The car was spotted on Friday at a Woolwich Street apartment building and two people were arrested, police announced on Monday.

Police said officers also found crystal meth, break-in tools and stolen IDs.

A 32-year-old Guelph man and a 33-year-old Kitchener woman both face several charges.

They remain in police custody, pending bail hearings.

