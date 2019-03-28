Driver charged after cyclist, pickup truck collide in Sudbury

A man has been charged after a cyclist and vehicle collided in the Greater Sudbury area, police say.

Sudbury OPP say on March 21, a pickup truck and cyclist collided on Highway 144.

Police say as a result of the collision, the cyclist was transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say following an investigation, the driver of the pickup truck, 25-year-old Myles Michlouski from the Greater Sudbury area, was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.