March 28, 2019 10:17 am

Driver charged after cyclist, pickup truck collide in Sudbury

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say the cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man has been charged after a cyclist and vehicle collided in the Greater Sudbury area, police say.

Sudbury OPP say on March 21, a pickup truck and cyclist collided on Highway 144.

Police say as a result of the collision, the cyclist was transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say following an investigation, the driver of the pickup truck, 25-year-old Myles Michlouski from the Greater Sudbury area, was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

