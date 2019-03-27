2 charged after infant found with severe injuries in Bruce Peninsula

Two people have been charged after an infant was found with severe injuries in Bruce Peninsula, police say.

Bruce Peninsula OPP says on Saturday officers were called to investigate after a three-month-old female infant suffered severe injuries.

Officers say following an investigation, the infant’s parents were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life to a child.

READ MORE: Man, 72, charged after sexual assault reported in Bonfield, Ont.

Police say the accused were released from custody after a bail hearing, and are scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on April 18.

Global News has reached out to the Bruce Peninsula OPP to inquire about the infant’s status, but has not yet heard back.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).