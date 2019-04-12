Indoor go-karting a rush for Saskatoon racing enthusiasts

A group of racing enthusiasts in Saskatoon have taken their love of the sport indoors.

Those craving the need for speed thought they would have to wait eight months after Wyant Group Raceway wrapped up its 2018 season last fall.

READ MORE: Red Deer race car driver facing sponsorship issues after strong start to Indy Pro 2000 season

That’s when some decided to book the track at Wilson’s Stoked Centre and race go-karts.

A variety of drivers from different racing backgrounds – and first-timers – were quick to sign up.

“It’s funny because you see within the top-10 … a couple of stock car drivers, a couple of drifters, drag racers, and karters,” said Matt Shirley, the Stoked Velocity Cup co-ordinator.

The go-karts are electric – but definitely not slow.

“They are all European imports, they are the highest-end commercial go-karts on the market,” said Duncan McInnis, manager of the Stoked Centre.

“These guys are going around 45 km/h (and) they can get up to 100 km/h on a straight-away, but we can’t do that in here on this track.”

READ MORE: Edmontonian embraces new ride in electric racing series

The course is challenging, and competition high – giving racers a rush.

“They do have different levels of settings, so if you don’t have much skill or haven’t raced before, at least you’re at a lower setting,” said Chad Penner, who along with being a go-karter is a drag racer.

“For people who have experience and the ability to go up to the next level, they can corner and get better lap times.”

There are still two Velocity Cup races to go in the season. The next race is on April 28 and anyone can come out and compete.

“It’s the perfect opportunity for anyone to come out and see what they have against Saskatoon’s best,” Shirley said.