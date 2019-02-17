Sparks fly in massive pileup at Daytona 500

A massive collision has triggered a lengthy cleanup at the Daytona 500.

Paul Menard set off the 21-car accident shortly after a restart with 10 laps to go in “The Great American Race.”

Menard turned Matt DiBenedetto, who slammed into the wall and started a chain-reaction that collected more than two dozen cars. It brought out a red flag that temporarily stopped the race.

“I’ll take the blame for that one,” Menard said.

Defending Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola and Daniel Suarez were among those involved in the mess.

Almirola seemingly had the wildest ride, his back wheels getting lifted off the pavement and landing on David Ragan’s windshield.

