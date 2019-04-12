Two students injured in school bus rollover north of Port Hope

Two students were taken to hospital following a school bus rollover north of Port Hope on Friday morning.

READ MORE: Driver ticketed after school bus filled with kids rear-ended in Hammonds Plains

OPP say around 8:20 a.m., a bus carrying a driver and 8 students on board veered off of Cold Springs Camp Road north of Ganaraska Road (County Road 9), about 28 kilometres north of Port Hope. The area borders Northumberland County and Durham.

Update EIGHT students were on the bus. Two were taken to hospital. They walked to ambulance so very minor injuries. Bus driver was not injured — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) April 12, 2019

According to Global Peterborough freelancer Pete Fisher, two students walked to an ambulance and were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the single-vehicle crash remains under investigation.

More to come.