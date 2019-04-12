Two students injured in school bus rollover north of Port Hope
Two students were taken to hospital following a school bus rollover north of Port Hope on Friday morning.
OPP say around 8:20 a.m., a bus carrying a driver and 8 students on board veered off of Cold Springs Camp Road north of Ganaraska Road (County Road 9), about 28 kilometres north of Port Hope. The area borders Northumberland County and Durham.
According to Global Peterborough freelancer Pete Fisher, two students walked to an ambulance and were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the single-vehicle crash remains under investigation.
