April 12, 2019 10:27 am
Updated: April 12, 2019 11:16 am

Two students injured in school bus rollover north of Port Hope

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Three people were injured after a school bus crashed north of Port Hope on Friday morning.

Two students were taken to hospital following a school bus rollover north of Port Hope on Friday morning.

OPP say around 8:20 a.m., a bus carrying a driver and 8 students on board veered off of Cold Springs Camp Road north of Ganaraska Road (County Road 9), about 28 kilometres north of Port Hope. The area borders Northumberland County and Durham.

According to Global Peterborough freelancer Pete Fisher, two students walked to an ambulance and were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the single-vehicle crash remains under investigation.

More to come.

