Driver ticketed after school bus filled with kids rear-ended in Hammonds Plains

A motorist has been ticketed after a school bus with 21 children inside was rear-ended Tuesday morning in Hammonds Plains.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision between the bus and a Jeep Cherokee on St. George Boulevard happened at around 7:30 a.m.

Police believe the bus was stopped at a designated school bus stop when the Jeep, which was travelling behind the bus, did not stop in time and collided with the rear of the bus.

Police say the bus had its lights and stop sign activated.

None of the children or the school bus driver was injured.

The driver of the Jeep was issued a summary offence ticket.