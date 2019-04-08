Halifax-area RCMP officer injured at collision scene when vehicle strikes his cruiser

A Halifax District RCMP officer was injured Sunday morning when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle as he was on the scene of an accident.

The officer was stopped at the single-vehicle collision on Highway 102 near the Highway 118 interchange in Fall River at around 7:20 a.m.

According to RCMP, a vehicle in the southbound lanes approaching the scene lost control at a corner.

According to police, the vehicle collided with the rear driver’s side of the police vehicle. The RCMP officer was in his vehicle at the time.

The officer received minor injuries and was taken to hospital. He has since been treated and released.

The driver of the vehicle that reportedly struck the police vehicle was assessed by paramedics on scene and released.

RCMP say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.