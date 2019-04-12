Here are the 5 times London was mentioned in the Ontario budget

The word “London” is mentioned five times in the provincial budget, which was tabled by Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government on Thursday.

1. In an effort to improve the province’s correctional system, the government is promising to hire more correctional officers and enhance security at London’s troubled jail, Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre. It’s only been two weeks since an inmate died at the facility, bringing its death toll up to 14 since 2009.

2. The province is putting the brakes on capital funding for a high-speed rail project that would carry passengers between London and Toronto in 73 minutes. Instead, it’s looking at increasing train speeds and service on existing railway corridors, and inter-community bus service.

3. A stretch of highway dubbed “Carnage Alley” will see safety improvements as part of a promise to widen 128 kilometres of road from four to six lanes between London and Tilbury.

4. The province is touting an expansion at Masonville Public School in north London, which will allow it to serve another 253 students. The school was built to accommodate 363 students in 1952, and currently serves more than 600 students with the help of 14 portables on its property.

5. St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School in southeast London is getting a similar, smaller expansion, which will help it support 69 more students.