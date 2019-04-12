Surrey RCMP seeking missing elderly man

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing male.

Henry Derksen was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 11th, in the 6400 block of Claytonwood Court in Surrey. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Henry Derksen is described as an 84-year-old Caucasian male, 5’5″ tall, slim/medium build, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black Baseball-style hat with blue jeans. He was last seen driving a 1995 vibrant blue Ford Ranger with a large canopy.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Henry Derksen is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-51304.