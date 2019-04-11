London Food Bank kicks off annual Spring Food Drive

The London Food Bank is once again appealing to the generosity of Londoners.

The 32nd annual Spring Food Drive starts Friday and runs until April 22.

In 2018, the Food Bank saw more than 24,000 different individuals and in the first quarter of 2019, the Food Bank served an average of roughly 3,000 families a month.

At the @LondonFoodBank1, where volunteers are getting ready for the launch of the 32nd annual Spring Food Drive. Last year’s drive collected more than 60,000lbs of food. This year’s drive runs from April 12th until the April 22nd #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/5ZzMh7mRtM — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) April 11, 2019

Co-executive director at the London Food Bank Jane Roy told Global News Radio 980 CFPL that over the past couple of years the number of seniors using the Food Bank’s services continues to rise.

More recently, the food bank has partnered with Meals on Wheels to pick up and deliver food to seniors and those with disabilities who are in need.

“If you’re a senior, oftentimes you are on a fixed pension and the cost of living goes up and makes it much more difficult. If you’re a senior it makes it much more difficult to find work, and if you are able to work it’s much more difficult because you don’t tend to be trained. There is always accessibility issues if you have a disability,” said Roy.

“Getting food or having the folks come to us is very difficult, which is why we are partnered with Meals On Wheels.”

Meals on Wheels chair for the board of directors, Jake Tomlinson, said staff and volunteers at Meals on Wheels do more than just deliver the food.

“Our volunteers and staff will spend time with our clients. We check in on them make sure they are okay, and get the food to them.”

The drive will see thousands of bags distributed to grocery stores and inserted into the April 18 edition of the London Free Press.

Last year, 2.25-million lbs of food were donated by Londoners to the food bank. More than 67,000 lbs of that came via the spring campaign.

The Food Bank is asking for non-perishable food items to be donated. Donations can be dropped off at London fire stations and grocery stores.

The Spring Food Drive will run for 10 days — until April 22nd.

Anyone wishing to volunteer can call 519-659-4045 or drop by the Food Bank at 926 Leathorne St.