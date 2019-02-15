Saskatchewan has highest proportion of children using food banks: report

According to a recent report, more children in Saskatchewan use food banks than anywhere else in Canada.

Food Banks Canada’s 2018 report found 43 per cent of people using the food bank in the province were children, roughly 10 per cent higher than the national average.

The Saskatoon Food Bank said roughly 20,000 people use its services each month.

“There’s lots of work going on, and there are lots of things that can be done but we need the support of all levels of government working together and all agencies and citizens in Saskatoon working together,” Saskatoon Food Bank executive director Laurie O’Connor said.

Laurie O’Connor said their food bank is always looking for donations of nutritious food, especially whole grains.

