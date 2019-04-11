2 men arrested, 2 others wanted in connection with daylight Toronto shootout

Toronto police say two men have been arrested and two others are wanted after a brazen gunfight in the city’s north end earlier this week.

Police said they were called to the Jane Street and Queens Drive area, near Jane and Highway 400, around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two vehicles that had been involved in a collision, as well as shell casings and bullet holes in the window of a nearby convenience store.

On Thursday, investigators said they determined that two groups of people encountered each other inside the convenience store when they both pulled out guns and began firing.

Police said one group then fled in a car before crashing into an uninvolved vehicle and fleeing the area on foot.

Occupants of the uninvolved vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police said the other group fled the area in a dark car.

No one was injured in the gunfight.

Cosmo James and Nathaniel Grant, both 34 and from Toronto, were charged with a number of offences including possessing a restricted firearm without a licence, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm and breaching probation.

James also faces an attempted murder charge.

Both men appeared in a Toronto court Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, officers have identified two other suspects wanted in connection with the shooting incident.

Dwight John, 22, and Malik Christie, 20, both of Toronto, are wanted for a number of firearms offences, among other charges.

John is also wanted for three counts of attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.