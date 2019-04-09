Gunfire exchanged after 2-vehicle collision in north-end Toronto: police

A person was left injured after a two-vehicle collision ended in an exchange of gunfire in Toronto’s north end on Tuesday.

Toronto police said officers were called to Jane Street south of Highway 400 at around 11:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene and found two vehicles that appeared to be involved in a head-on collision, as well as a gun and shell casing.

Police said there were reports that the occupants of the two vehicles collided and proceeded to open fire on each other.

Some of the occupants fled on foot, and police, along with the K9 unit are combing the area for suspects.

Police said they believe the wounded individual was injured by the crash and not the shooting.

Chaminade College School was placed in hold and secure as the investigation is ongoing.

