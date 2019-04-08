Toronto Police urging drivers to slow down in new campaign

Toronto police began their week-long traffic campaign “Slow Down Toronto” aimed to make sharing the road safer for all users on Monday.

The traffic campaign runs until Sunday, with a message for drivers to pay close attention to driving speeds and the dangers of speeding.

READ MORE: Toronto police launch ‘zero-tolerance’ March Break pedestrian safety blitz

“Speeding is the one thing, one factor, in all crashes regardless of everything else, that has a big bearing on the outcome of injury” said Sgt. Brett Moore.

In a release, police stated that in 2018, they issued more than 45,000 speeding tickets and approximately 380 summons to drivers for stunt driving.

With the weather warming up, Moore said they will also be focusing on motorcyclists and sports car drivers in the new campaign.

READ MORE: Toronto police to launch rush hour blitz on vehicles blocking lanes

“We know that with the spring weather, people have got that itch, that have fast vehicles, and we [have to] get those speeds down, but we need everybody’s help to do that,” he said.

In 2018, 43 per cent of all fatal collisions occurred on roads with posted speed limits above 50 kilometres per hour.

“Speed limits are set to reduce the risk of collision and injury and we are seeing far too many people ignoring these limits,” the release said.

The campaign is a part of the city’s Vision Zero Program.