Canadians should avoid all travel to Sudan amid ongoing military coup, feds warn

Canadians should avoid all travel to Sudan as the country is currently being rocked by a military coup deposing their longtime leader, Omar al-Bashir.

Global Affairs Canada has updated its travel advisory for the country to the highest possible level of warning, citing the “unstable security situation throughout the country” and has also closed the Canadian embassy in Khartoum, the capital, until further notice.

“Protests intensified in Khartoum following a military coup d’état that took place on April 11, 2019,” the travel warning said.

“The security situation could deteriorate quickly.”

It is not known at this point how many Canadians may be in Sudan already but Global Affairs Canada noted there are likely to be traffic and transportation disruptions, as well as possible blockages of the roads to the airport.

Canadians are advised to shelter in place and avoid areas where civil unrest is occurring.

Live fire is a possibility as security forces respond to demonstrations, the warning also noted, adding that a state of emergency is in effect in the country.

