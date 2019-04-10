Crime
Police on lookout for 3 masked men after break-in and assault in Saskatoon home

Police say three masked men broke into a home and assaulted people in Saskatoon’s Caswell Hill neighbourhood.

Saskatoon police say a 39-year-old woman was hospitalized after a break-in and assault in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the home in the 1000-block of Avenue B North at roughly 5 a.m. CT on April 10.

It was reported that three masked men had broken into the home as well as tied up and assaulted the people inside.

The suspects then fled with stolen items.

Police said the woman had non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect descriptions are available.

Members of the general investigation section are looking into the break-in and assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.

