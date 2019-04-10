Video captures suspect stealing from Kelowna candy store

An opportunistic suspect soured the day for staff at a candy store in Kelowna on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the store — So Sweet, located in the Dilworth Shopping Centre — a man entered the premises around 5:35 p.m., and managed to steal the cash drawer from the register.

He reportedly did so while staff were temporarily in the backroom and got away with a small, undisclosed amount of cash.

Security video captured the man leaving the store with the cash drawer. He can be seen, at one point, with what appear to be $20 bills in his hand

The spokesperson said police are reportedly investigating.

