April 10, 2019 5:36 pm

Video captures suspect stealing from Kelowna candy store

By Online Journalist  Global News

A suspect managed to steal a cash drawer from a candy store in Kelowna while staff were temporarily in the backroom. The man reportedly got away with a small, undisclosed amount of money.

An opportunistic suspect soured the day for staff at a candy store in Kelowna on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the store — So Sweet, located in the Dilworth Shopping Centre — a man entered the premises around 5:35 p.m., and managed to steal the cash drawer from the register.

Another view of the suspect at the So Sweet candy store in Kelowna.

Submitted

He reportedly did so while staff were temporarily in the backroom and got away with a small, undisclosed amount of cash.

Security video captured the man leaving the store with the cash drawer. He can be seen, at one point, with what appear to be $20 bills in his hand

The spokesperson said police are reportedly investigating.

