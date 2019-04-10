Video captures suspect stealing from Kelowna candy store
An opportunistic suspect soured the day for staff at a candy store in Kelowna on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson for the store — So Sweet, located in the Dilworth Shopping Centre — a man entered the premises around 5:35 p.m., and managed to steal the cash drawer from the register.
READ MORE: Public asked for tips after theft of pricey logging equipment in South Okanagan
He reportedly did so while staff were temporarily in the backroom and got away with a small, undisclosed amount of cash.
Security video captured the man leaving the store with the cash drawer. He can be seen, at one point, with what appear to be $20 bills in his hand
The spokesperson said police are reportedly investigating.
WATCH: Okanagan RCMP officer awarded for busting up bike theft ring (Jan. 18)
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.