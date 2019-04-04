Public asked for tips after theft of pricey logging equipment in South Okanagan

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help to solve an alleged crime in the South Okanagan.

According to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers, a logging camp near Twin Lakes suffered an expensive loss sometime during the last week of March.

A $70,000 cutting head was removed from the excavator it was attached to.

The black and red piece is made by Waratah and has a serial number of 622463.

“This 7,000 pound distinctive piece of machinery can only be used for logging and would have been taken by someone with knowledge of heavy duty mechanics,” the news release says.

An excavator head was also taken from an excavator arm.

If you know anything about this crime, you’re asked to call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit their website at http://www.crimestoppers.net.

The anti-crime organization says your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.

Oliver RCMP is investigating.