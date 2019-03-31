Downtown Penticton business allegedly burglarized

A downtown Penticton business that provides communal office space says it has experienced vandalism after the building in which it is located was allegedly burglarized.

In a newsletter issued to members and posted online, Cowork Penticton said the building at 129 Nanaimo Ave. W. was broken into on Saturday morning.

“As a result, Cowork Penticton suffered losses of and damages to personal and business property,” the letter states.

READ MORE: Penticton apartment complex plagued by property crime

No members were in the building at the time, according to the business. Cowork Penticton said it has contacted the owners of the stolen property and is asking people to stay away from the building until Tuesday.

Those who rely on the co-working space to conduct business can set up shop at the Brexit Pub at 69 Nanaimo Ave. E. on Monday. Its owner has offered the space to displaced members.

“By Monday afternoon, the police should have finished their site investigation, and 129 Nanaimo will be back in action on Tuesday, April 2,” the letter from Cowork Penticton says.

READ MORE: Penticton man arrested after allegedly hotwiring vehicle

In response to the alleged vandalism, the business said it is beefing up security by installing new surveillance cameras.

“We are continuing to clean up, itemize missing gear and repairing the wounds to 129,” the letter reads.

Cowork Penticton describes itself on its website as a landing pad for professional residents new to the area, providing a necessary bridge and acting as the warm welcome that helps them find their place in the local business community.

The company is encouraging its “mobile nomadic workers” to record the serial numbers of their belongings, register products online and keep photographs of possessions in case of future thefts.

A bike that was allegedly stolen was recovered and reunited with its owner thanks to the Project 529 bike registration program in Penticton.

“Our community (Cowork) is stronger for the trials it rises from,” the business service said on its Facebook page.

Global News has reached out to the Penticton RCMP for comment.