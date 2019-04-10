OPP search for heavily tattooed federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) is looking for a federal offender known to frequent Kingston, North Bay, Toronto and Temiskaming Shores areas.

Police are searching for Fern Joyal, 25, who has allegedly breached his statutory release, and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Joyal is described as a Caucasian male, five-feet-nine-inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He also has several tattoos: a star on his right cheek, a Skull 777 Native Pride on his right forearm, “HNIC” on the left of his neck, “SHELBY” on the right side of his neck and a skull holding two guns on the centre of his neck.

Joyal is serving a three-year-and-four-month sentence for break-and-enter, uttering threats to cause death or harm, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon obtained by crime and possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

Anyone with information about Joyal’s whereabouts can contact the ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673.