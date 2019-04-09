Police still looking for missing Smiths Falls woman spotted in Kingston

Police are still searching for a missing Smiths Falls woman who has been repeatedly spotted in Kingston.
Christine Cutler, 56, was reported missing to Smiths Falls Police on March 15.
Since her disappearance, police have received reports of sightings of Cutler in the area of Princess Wellingston streets.
She is also known to be a frequent visitor to public libraries and city facilities.
Cutler is 56 and described as five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing about 225 pounds, with collar-length grey-brown hair and a round face. She also walks with a cane and wears glasses.
She was last seen wearing a blue three-quarter length coat, with dark clothing underneath and carrying a light-coloured bag.
Smiths Falls police want to find her to check on her well-being.
Anyone with information about Cutler’s whereabouts is asked to call Smith Falls Police Service at 613-283-0357 ext. 0 or the Kingston Police Service at 613-549-4660.
