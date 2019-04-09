Calgary man drives car into his own apartment suite: ‘I’m still shaking!’

There were some terrifying moments at a Calgary apartment building Tuesday morning when a driver veered off the road and slammed into his own basement suite.

The car ended up embedded a couple of meters into his bedroom in a building in the northeast neighbourhood of Mayland Heights.

The driver and his passenger both walked away unhurt and neighbours were very relieved no one else was hurt.

READ MORE: Car slams into vehicles, house after elderly driver loses consciousness: Stratford police

“There was a lady walking. She gave a statement to the police,” neighbour Mike Eccles said. “She was walking and the car was ahead of her. All of a sudden… she heard it rev and he just whipped across the lawn and into the building.

“There are a lot of kids that live in this building.”

One of those kids, 11-year-old Ibrahim Ouidrene, lives two floors above the suite hit by the car.

“When I heard the car crash, it sounded like an earthquake,” Ouidrene said. “I was so frightened.”

READ MORE: Pedal mix-up puts vehicle into Kelowna commercial building

Neighbour Mary McKay couldn’t believe her eyes when she looked out her window after hearing the crash.

“Very lucky nobody got hurt,” McKay said. “The car was stuck in the building. Just, ‘bang!’ like that. I’m still shaking!”

After removing the vehicle, firefighters determined the crash wasn’t severe enough to make the building’s other units unsafe, but repairs to the suite that was hit could take a while.

Police are investigating to try and find out what might have caused the driver to veer off the road.