April 9, 2019 3:35 pm

Man arrested in connection to break-ins in Kitchener, Cambridge

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Kitchener man in connection to a pair of break-ins in Waterloo region.

Police allege the man cut through a screen window while an elderly woman was asleep in her bedroom at her home on Weber Street in Kitchener on Feb. 12.

In the other incident, the man is alleged to have broken through a side window of the home in Cambridge. He then made off with thousands of dollars worth of personal items. Police did not provide a date for the incident.

A 49-year-old man is facing several break and enter-related charges.

