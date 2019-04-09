Man arrested in connection to break-ins in Kitchener, Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Kitchener man in connection to a pair of break-ins in Waterloo region.
Police allege the man cut through a screen window while an elderly woman was asleep in her bedroom at her home on Weber Street in Kitchener on Feb. 12.
WATCH: Police release video of suspect in reported Kitchener break-in attempt
In the other incident, the man is alleged to have broken through a side window of the home in Cambridge. He then made off with thousands of dollars worth of personal items. Police did not provide a date for the incident.
A 49-year-old man is facing several break and enter-related charges.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.