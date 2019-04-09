‘Mighty Maeve’ loses arm and leg after being hit by car in Hagersville

A little girl who was hit by a car in Hagersville is no longer in a coma.

READ MORE: GoFundMe page set up for family of 4-year-old girl critically injured in Hagersville

According to a Go Fund Me page, Maeve Elizabeth Field turned five years old on April 1 and is alert and awake.

However, her left arm and right leg had to be amputated due to the damage from the accident, while her left eye was also hurt beyond repair.

Police say Maeve was hit by a vehicle that suddenly accelerated in reverse on Main Street as her family left the local hardware store on Saturday, March 9.

Her 13-year-old brother was also injured but not as seriously.

The vehicle was being driven by an 80-year-old woman from Norfolk County.

READ MORE: 4-year-old girl seriously injured by vehicle in Hagersville, south of Hamilton

A post by the little girl’s parents, Gloria and Ian Field, says they are “Proud Parents of our Warrior Queen, Maeve Elizabeth. a.k.a. ‘Mighty Maeve.'”