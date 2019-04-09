N.L. woman jailed for posting intimate images of her ex’s new partner
A young woman who posted intimate images of her ex-boyfriend’s new partner online has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.
The victim, identified only as “Ms. X” in a newly released Newfoundland and Labrador court ruling, said she felt humiliated after Felicia Borden posted the photos on Facebook and Plenty of Fish.
Ms. X said her teenage daughter discovered that the images, showing Ms. X both nude and engaged in sexual activity, were online.
Borden came into possession of the images – the court ruling didn’t specify how – in December 2017.
The 23-year-old Borden pleaded guilty in Corner Brook provincial court to distributing intimate images without consent, calling it the biggest mistake of her life.
Judge Wayne Gorman said the seriousness of the crime left him no option but to jail Borden, although she will serve the sentence on weekends.
