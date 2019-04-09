Playful Winnipeg otter makes a return to the wild

Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation says they have released the playful otter that was found on Winnipeg’s streets back into the wild.
The river otter was rescued from under a garbage bin near the University of Winnipeg in February.
The animal quickly received the name ‘Otty’ by students before being transported to the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Center.
The otter was underweight when it was first taken into the rehab centre, and the facility worked to get the animal healthy.
It’s still unknown how the otter traveled into the heart of downtown Winnipeg.
