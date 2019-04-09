Playful Winnipeg otter makes a return to the wild

Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation says they have released the playful otter that was found on Winnipeg’s streets back into the wild.

The river otter was rescued from under a garbage bin near the University of Winnipeg in February.

READ MORE: Playful river otter rescued from freezing underneath garbage bin near University of Winnipeg

The animal quickly received the name ‘Otty’ by students before being transported to the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Center.

The otter was underweight when it was first taken into the rehab centre, and the facility worked to get the animal healthy.

It’s still unknown how the otter traveled into the heart of downtown Winnipeg.

Otter update!

Our otter patient was successfully released back into the wild! After two months in care, his health and the weather conditions were just right for his return to nature. We were so happy to see him slide in the snow and swim away in the river. 💙 pic.twitter.com/eK96De6xgF — Wildlife Haven Rehab (@WildlifeHaven) April 9, 2019