Winnipeg Blue Bombers bolster defensive backfield with 2 signings

With just a little more than a month until the start of rookie camp, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers continue to bring in talent.

The Bombers announced the signings of a pair of defensive backs on Monday including Terrance Baldwin and Malik Boynton.

Baldwin worked out for the Bombers’ scouting staff recently in Florida where he ran the 40-yard dash in a time of 4.38 seconds. The 22-year-old played four seasons at West Liberty University at cornerback. He recorded 131 solo tackles, and one interception in 41 games.

Boynton comes to the Bombers from the now defunct Alliance of American Football where he was playing for the Memphis Express. He also spent time with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018. Boynton also played four seasons for the Austin Peay State University Governors. In 43 games, he made 158 total tackles, 11 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and one interception.

The Bombers’ secondary should look a whole lot different next season after the off-season departures of Chris Randle, Kevin Fogg, Maurice Leggett, and Taylor Loffler.