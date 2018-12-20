Blue Bombers to kick off 2019 preseason May 31 against Edmonton

The CFL released its 2019 schedule Thursday morning, and it says the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be kicking off the preseason May 31 at Investors Group Field against the Edmonton Eskimos.

The preseason continues June 6 with a road game against rivals the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Other Bombers games next year include:

June 15 at B.C.

June 27 vs. Edmonton

July 5 at Ottawa

July 12 vs. Toronto

July 19 vs. Ottawa

July 26 at Hamilton

Aug. 1 at Toronto

Aug. 8 vs. Calgary

Aug. 15 vs. B.C.

Aug. 23 at Edmonton

Sept. 1 at Saskatchewan

Sept. 7 vs. Saskatchewan

Sept. 20 at Montreal

Sept. 27 vs. Hamilton

Oct. 5 vs. Saskatchewan

Oct. 12 vs. Montreal

Oct. 19 at Calgary

Oct. 25 vs. Calgary

Should the Bombers make the playoffs, the semi-finals take place Nov. 10, with the west final the following Sunday.

The 107th Grey Cup, in Calgary this year, takes place Sunday, Nov. 24.

