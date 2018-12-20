Winnipeg Blue Bombers
December 20, 2018 12:00 pm

Blue Bombers to kick off 2019 preseason May 31 against Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Andrew Harris celebrates his touchdown during first half CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts, in Toronto on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

The Canadian Press
A A

The CFL released its 2019 schedule Thursday morning, and it says the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be kicking off the preseason May 31 at Investors Group Field against the Edmonton Eskimos.

The preseason continues June 6 with a road game against rivals the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers win big at CFL Awards

Other Bombers games next year include:

June 15 at B.C.

June 27 vs. Edmonton

July 5 at Ottawa

July 12 vs. Toronto

July 19 vs. Ottawa

July 26 at Hamilton

Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Jesse Briggs (34) eludes a tackle by Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Nick Shortill (23) during a faked punt to get a first down during first quarter CFL game action in Hamilton, Ont., on June 29, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Aug. 1 at Toronto

Aug. 8 vs. Calgary

Aug. 15 vs. B.C.

Aug. 23 at Edmonton

Sept. 1 at Saskatchewan

Sept. 7 vs. Saskatchewan

Sept. 20 at Montreal

Sept. 27 vs. Hamilton

Oct. 5 vs. Saskatchewan

Oct. 12 vs. Montreal

Oct. 19 at Calgary

Oct. 25 vs. Calgary

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols (15) gets the ball away during the first half of CFL action against the Calgary Stampeders, in Winnipeg, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Should the Bombers make the playoffs, the semi-finals take place Nov. 10, with the west final the following Sunday.

The 107th Grey Cup, in Calgary this year, takes place Sunday, Nov. 24.

WATCH: This Winnipeg Blue Bombers employee won’t retire until they win Grey Cup

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 CFL season
Bombers
CFL
CFL Schedule
Edmonton Eskimos
Football
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Winnipeg Sports

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News