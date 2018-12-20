Blue Bombers to kick off 2019 preseason May 31 against Edmonton
The CFL released its 2019 schedule Thursday morning, and it says the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be kicking off the preseason May 31 at Investors Group Field against the Edmonton Eskimos.
The preseason continues June 6 with a road game against rivals the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Other Bombers games next year include:
June 15 at B.C.
June 27 vs. Edmonton
July 5 at Ottawa
July 12 vs. Toronto
July 19 vs. Ottawa
July 26 at Hamilton
Aug. 1 at Toronto
Aug. 8 vs. Calgary
Aug. 15 vs. B.C.
Aug. 23 at Edmonton
Sept. 1 at Saskatchewan
Sept. 7 vs. Saskatchewan
Sept. 20 at Montreal
Sept. 27 vs. Hamilton
Oct. 5 vs. Saskatchewan
Oct. 12 vs. Montreal
Oct. 19 at Calgary
Oct. 25 vs. Calgary
Should the Bombers make the playoffs, the semi-finals take place Nov. 10, with the west final the following Sunday.
The 107th Grey Cup, in Calgary this year, takes place Sunday, Nov. 24.
