Winnipeg Blue Bombers win big at CFL Awards

Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill and tackle Stanley Bryant both won some hardware on Thursday.

Bighill was voted the winner of the Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award, while Bryant was named the winner of the Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award at the CFL Awards banquet in Edmonton.

It’s just the fifth time a Bombers’ player has won the top defensive player award. The 30-year-old is the first Bombers’ player to win it since Jovon Johnson in 2011. Bighill also took home the trophy in 2015 as a member of the BC Lions. Voters chose Bighill over Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Larry Dean.

It’s the second straight year Bryant was chosen as the league’s best lineman. He beat out Brandon Revenberg from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Bryant is only the second Bombers’ player to win the best lineman award twice. He joins Chris Walby as the Bombers only multi award winners. Walby won in 1987 and again in 1993.

Running back Andrew Harris is nominated for top Canadian which will be announced later in the night.

