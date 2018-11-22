Winnipeg Sports

Blue Bombers named as CFLPA all-stars, but not Bighill or Harris

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers had three players voted to the Canadian Football League Players’ Association all-star team on Thursday, but Adam Bighill was not one of them.

The all-star team is voted on by the players — they chose the Calgary Stampeders’ Alex Singleton for the middle linebacker all-star spot.

Offensive lineman Sukh Chungh, safety Taylor Loffler, and long snapper Chad Rempel were all chosen for the all-star team.

Over 400 ballots were cast and players also chose William Powell of the Ottawa RedBlacks over the league’s leading rusher Andrew Harris.

Jeremiah Masoli of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was voted the top quarterback and his head coach June Jones was voted as the all-star coach.

Only players who have played 12 or more games during the regular season are eligible, and players are not allowed to vote for anyone from their own team.

2018 CFLPA All-Star Team

OFFENCE:
Quarterback           Jeremiah Masoli          Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Offensive Tackle     Joel Figueroa              BC Lions
Offensive Tackle     Derek Dennis             Calgary Stampeders
Offensive Guard     Brendon LaBatte        Saskatchewan Roughriders
Offensive Guard     Sukh Chungh            Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Centre                    Ucambre Williams      Calgary Stampeders
Running Back         William Powell           Ottawa REDBLACKS
Fullback                  Declan Cross             Toronto Argonauts
Slot Back                 S.J. Green                  Toronto Argonauts
Slot Back                Bryan Burnham          BC Lions
Wide Receiver        D’haquille Williams    Edmonton Eskimos
Wide Receiver        Brandon Banks           Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Long Snapper        Chad Rempel            Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Special Teams        Lewis Ward                Ottawa REDBLACKS

DEFENCE:
Defensive End              Willie Jefferson      Saskatchewan Roughriders
Defensive End             Charleston Hughes Saskatchewan Roughriders
Defensive Tackle         Almondo Sewell      Edmonton Eskimos
Defensive Tackle         Micah Johnson        Calgary Stampeders
Middle Linebacker      Alex Singleton         Calgary Stampeders
Weakside Linebacker   Siimoni Lawrence    Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Strongside Linebacker Don Unamba          Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Cornerback                  Delvin Breaux         Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Cornerback                  Nick Marshall          Saskatchewan Roughriders
Halfback                      Aaron Grymes         Edmonton Eskimos
Halfback                      Ed Gainey                Saskatchewan Roughriders
Safety                          Taylor Loffler         Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Punter                         Richie Leone            Ottawa REDBLACKS
Place Kicker                Brett Lauther            Saskatchewan Roughriders

Head Coach:               June Jones               Hamilton Tiger-Cats

