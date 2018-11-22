Blue Bombers named as CFLPA all-stars, but not Bighill or Harris
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers had three players voted to the Canadian Football League Players’ Association all-star team on Thursday, but Adam Bighill was not one of them.
The all-star team is voted on by the players — they chose the Calgary Stampeders’ Alex Singleton for the middle linebacker all-star spot.
RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers cut Maurice Leggett loose
Offensive lineman Sukh Chungh, safety Taylor Loffler, and long snapper Chad Rempel were all chosen for the all-star team.
Over 400 ballots were cast and players also chose William Powell of the Ottawa RedBlacks over the league’s leading rusher Andrew Harris.
Jeremiah Masoli of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was voted the top quarterback and his head coach June Jones was voted as the all-star coach.
RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers tie up 2 free agents, future still looks cloudy
Only players who have played 12 or more games during the regular season are eligible, and players are not allowed to vote for anyone from their own team.
2018 CFLPA All-Star Team
OFFENCE:
Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Offensive Tackle Joel Figueroa BC Lions
Offensive Tackle Derek Dennis Calgary Stampeders
Offensive Guard Brendon LaBatte Saskatchewan Roughriders
Offensive Guard Sukh Chungh Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Centre Ucambre Williams Calgary Stampeders
Running Back William Powell Ottawa REDBLACKS
Fullback Declan Cross Toronto Argonauts
Slot Back S.J. Green Toronto Argonauts
Slot Back Bryan Burnham BC Lions
Wide Receiver D’haquille Williams Edmonton Eskimos
Wide Receiver Brandon Banks Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Long Snapper Chad Rempel Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Special Teams Lewis Ward Ottawa REDBLACKS
DEFENCE:
Defensive End Willie Jefferson Saskatchewan Roughriders
Defensive End Charleston Hughes Saskatchewan Roughriders
Defensive Tackle Almondo Sewell Edmonton Eskimos
Defensive Tackle Micah Johnson Calgary Stampeders
Middle Linebacker Alex Singleton Calgary Stampeders
Weakside Linebacker Siimoni Lawrence Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Strongside Linebacker Don Unamba Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Cornerback Delvin Breaux Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Cornerback Nick Marshall Saskatchewan Roughriders
Halfback Aaron Grymes Edmonton Eskimos
Halfback Ed Gainey Saskatchewan Roughriders
Safety Taylor Loffler Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Punter Richie Leone Ottawa REDBLACKS
Place Kicker Brett Lauther Saskatchewan Roughriders
Head Coach: June Jones Hamilton Tiger-Cats
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.