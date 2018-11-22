Blue Bombers named as CFLPA all-stars, but not Bighill or Harris

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers had three players voted to the Canadian Football League Players’ Association all-star team on Thursday, but Adam Bighill was not one of them.

The all-star team is voted on by the players — they chose the Calgary Stampeders’ Alex Singleton for the middle linebacker all-star spot.

Offensive lineman Sukh Chungh, safety Taylor Loffler, and long snapper Chad Rempel were all chosen for the all-star team.

Over 400 ballots were cast and players also chose William Powell of the Ottawa RedBlacks over the league’s leading rusher Andrew Harris.

Jeremiah Masoli of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was voted the top quarterback and his head coach June Jones was voted as the all-star coach.

Only players who have played 12 or more games during the regular season are eligible, and players are not allowed to vote for anyone from their own team.

2018 CFLPA All-Star Team

OFFENCE:

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Offensive Tackle Joel Figueroa BC Lions

Offensive Tackle Derek Dennis Calgary Stampeders

Offensive Guard Brendon LaBatte Saskatchewan Roughriders

Offensive Guard Sukh Chungh Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Centre Ucambre Williams Calgary Stampeders

Running Back William Powell Ottawa REDBLACKS

Fullback Declan Cross Toronto Argonauts

Slot Back S.J. Green Toronto Argonauts

Slot Back Bryan Burnham BC Lions

Wide Receiver D’haquille Williams Edmonton Eskimos

Wide Receiver Brandon Banks Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Long Snapper Chad Rempel Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Special Teams Lewis Ward Ottawa REDBLACKS

DEFENCE:

Defensive End Willie Jefferson Saskatchewan Roughriders

Defensive End Charleston Hughes Saskatchewan Roughriders

Defensive Tackle Almondo Sewell Edmonton Eskimos

Defensive Tackle Micah Johnson Calgary Stampeders

Middle Linebacker Alex Singleton Calgary Stampeders

Weakside Linebacker Siimoni Lawrence Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Strongside Linebacker Don Unamba Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Cornerback Delvin Breaux Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Cornerback Nick Marshall Saskatchewan Roughriders

Halfback Aaron Grymes Edmonton Eskimos

Halfback Ed Gainey Saskatchewan Roughriders

Safety Taylor Loffler Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Punter Richie Leone Ottawa REDBLACKS

Place Kicker Brett Lauther Saskatchewan Roughriders

Head Coach: June Jones Hamilton Tiger-Cats