Winnipeg Blue Bombers cut Maurice Leggett loose

Just days after the end of their season, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Wednesday they’ve released defensive back Maurice Leggett.

Injuries limited Leggett to only nine games in the 2018 season. He had one sack and 33 defensive tackles in limited duty. Leggett came back from a career threatening injury after tearing his achilles tendon late in the 2017 season.

Leggett had been with the team since the 2014 season.

“I would like to thank the city and the organization for five tremendous years,“ Leggett said in a media release.

“My family and I appreciate everyone that helped us make this an experience to remember. Winnipeg will still be a part of us.”

Leggett appeared in 72 games over five seasons. He was twice named the team’s most outstanding defensive player. (2014, 2016). He was also a West Division all-star in the 2016 season.

Leggett would have become a free agent in February and by releasing him now the Bombers give him a better opportunity to latch on with another team.

“I would like to thank Moe for everything he has done for our football team, both on and off the field,” General Manager Kyle Walters said.

“Over the course of his stay here, Moe made Winnipeg his home and endeared himself to the community. With the decision of moving on as an organization made, we felt releasing Moe now would give him more opportunity to explore other options.”

Leggett was just the second Blue Bombers’ player to ever record three return touchdowns in a single season.