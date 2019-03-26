Blue Bombers neither confirm nor deny bid to host NFL pre-season game

They didn’t say yes, but they didn’t say no either — the Winnipeg Blue Bombers offered a very vague response to rumours they are bidding to host an NFL exhibition game.

The spectacle would take place in mid-August during week three of the pre-season schedule.

READ MORE: Blue Bombers to kick off 2019 preseason May 31 against Edmonton

In a released statement, the Blue Bombers said “the Winnipeg Football Club is always exploring opportunities to host events at Investors Group Field. At this time the Club has no further comment.”

The Blue Bombers and Investors Group Field hosted FIFA Women’s World Cup games in 2015, as well as major entertainment events like Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, and AC/DC concerts.

The Edmonton Eskimos, who are also reportedly bidding to host that game, play on the road in Toronto August 16. There had been reports earlier this month that a game involving the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders was in the works for Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

WATCH: Rumours of NFL pre-season game sweep Regina

The Blue Bombers have CFL regular season home games scheduled for August 8 and 15 versus Calgary and B.C.

Valour FC of the Canadian Premiere Soccer League will also be playing at home August 17, 22nd, and 28.

READ MORE: Valour FC releases inaugural schedule

The CFL field and goalposts would also have to be converted to NFL dimensions.

Previous National Football League exhibition and regular season games have been played ‘north of the 49th’ in Vancouver, Toronto, Hamilton, and Halifax. The 2019 NFL Preseason schedule is expected to be release sometime next month.