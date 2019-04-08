Man and child ejected in motorcycle crash with minivan: Guelph police

Guelph police say an 11-year-old was among two people hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan on Sunday.
It happened on Grange Road near Hagan Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.
Police said a 42-year-old man and the child were both ejected from the motorcycle in the crash. The driver suffered serious injuries while the child’s injuries were minor.
The driver of the minivan was not hurt, but police charged the 65-year-old man with careless driving causing bodily harm.
Grange Road was closed for about two hours for the investigation and cleanup.
