Recipe: Hot cross buns

Ingredients

Starter

– 1.5 cups bread flour

– 2 Tbsp instant dry yeast

– 2 cups milk

Dough

– 2 + 1/3 cup bread flour

– 2 eggs

– 1 Tbsp lemon zest

– 1/2 butter

– 2.5 Tbsp honey

– 1 tsp molasses

– 3/4 cup sugar

– 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

– 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

– 1 tsp salt





– 1 cup currents– 3.5 Tbsp candied lemon peel– 3.5 Tbsp candied orange peel– Egg wash

Method

Starter

1. Combine the flour yeast and milk.

2. Mix on low speed with a dough hook attachment for 2 minutes and on medium speed for 1 minute.

3. Ferment for 30 minutes.

Dough

1. Combine the starter with the flour, eggs, lemon zest, butter, honey molasses, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.

2. Mix for 4 minutes on low speed with the dough hook, and then 4 minutes on high speed.

3. Mix in currents and candied peel for 1 minute on low speed until smooth.

4. Ferment the dough until almost double in size, about 45 minutes.

5. Divide the dough into balls and place on a sheet tray lined with parchment, leaving about 8 cm between each bun.

6. Lightly brush the dough with egg wash. Ferment the dough for another 45 minutes.

7. Brush the dough with egg wash again and let them dry for 5 minutes.

8. Bake at 325F for about 18 minutes, until golden brown.

