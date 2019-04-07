Winnipeg Police have 3 people in custody following Saturday’s serious incident

Winnipeg police have taken three people into custody following reports of a serious incident on Garry Street Saturday.

Officers were called to the Windsor Hotel around 2:45 p.m., after reports of a firearm possibly being discharged in the hotel.

The tactical support unit searched the building and found possible evidence that a firearm was discharged but police haven’t confirmed if that was from this particular incident.

“There is some damage to an electrical unit inside and that’s what we’re thinking may be the result of a firearm discharge,” Winnipeg Police Cst. Tammy Skrabek said.

Police blocked off the area between York and St. Mary Avenues.

“They didn’t know where these people may have come from, whether they were staying in the hotel or not,” Skrabek said. “What we ended up doing is searching all the suits and vacating the entire building to be sure. So at this point, we have no confirmation that shots were actually fired or that the three people taken into custody are responsible.”

Police were not able to recover any weapons and the investigation is still ongoing.