New Brunswick to receive ‘significant snowfall’ on Monday

New Brunswickers should prepare for snow, with more than 15 cm of the fluffy white stuff set to fall on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of the province, warning of significant snowfall.

READ MORE: New Brunswick deals with springtime winter wallop

Snow is expected to develop over western New Brunswick on Monday before slowly progressing eastward during the day before ending Tuesday morning.

More than 15 cm of snow is expected in some areas of the province.

WATCH: New Brunswick EMO issues warning as water levels rise

Environment Canada is warning travellers that strong southeasterly winds could cause blowing snow, reducing visibility on Monday afternoon and evening.