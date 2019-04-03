New Brunswick deals with springtime winter wallop

It appears Mother Nature wanted just one more kick at the can, delivering a mixed bag of weather to New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Some parts of the province saw snow, other parts saw rain, and there were spots peppered in between that didn’t see any precipitation at all.

“We live in the Maritimes and we know to expect a longer winter so I guess a little disappointed we’re getting so much snow for today,” said Marieka Chaplin, executive director for the Nashwaak Watershed Association.

READ MORE: New Brunswick to receive rain, snow as part of ‘major’ spring storm

There’s a flood warning in place along the Nashwaak River at Durham Bridge as the result of ice jams in the waterways, and although it appears the water is receding, it is still a cause for concern.

But all of the rain and snow has to go somewhere.

“You can get flooding anywhere, anytime thanks to ice jams so all the regional emergency management co-ordinators are looking at the bodies of water in their zones,” explained Geoffrey Downie, a spokeperson with the province’s Emergency Measures Organization (EMO).

Check out the covered bridge in Rusagonis. A lot of ice collecting underneath it. @global_nb pic.twitter.com/SxSUTpXBMM — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) April 3, 2019

Residents who live in a low-lying area and notice localized flooding are being asked to contact EMO and let them know of the location so that the organization can update its River Watch website and post the appropriate signage.

READ MORE: New Brunswick’s Nashwaak River reaches flood stage, provincial government says

The EMO also has a close watch on the Jemseg and Woodstock areas, which are currently under a flood advisory.

The storm didn’t hit much in the northwestern part of the province, and the EMO says it’s likely it won’t have much impact on the St. John River.