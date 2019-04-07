WHL Roundup: Saturday, April 6, 2019

LANGLEY, B.C. – Tristen Nielsen scored in overtime as the Vancouver Giants edged the Victoria Royals 2-1 on Saturday in Western Hockey League playoff action.

Vancouver holds a 2-0 lead in the second-round best-of-seven series.

Lukas Svejkovsky had a goal in regulation time for the Giants, while David Tendeck made nine saves for the win.

Ralph Jarratt scored for the Royals and Griffen Outhouse stopped 37 shots.

Victoria’s Jake Kustra was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross checking at 2:54 of the second period.

Vancouver was 1 for 4 on the power play and the Royals were 1 for 2 with the man advantage.

OIL KINGS 3 HITMEN 2 (OT)

EDMONTON — Jake Neighbours had a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, as the Oil Kings won Game 1 of their series with Calgary.

Parker Gavlas also scored for Edmonton.

Kaden Elder and Luke Coleman supplied the offence for the Hitmen.

—

CHIEFS 6 SILVERTIPS 3

EVERETT, Wash. — Ethan McIndoe struck twice as Spokane doubled the Silvertips in the opener of their playoff series.

Riley Woods put away the power-play winner for the Chiefs at 10:20 of the third period. Eli Zummack, Luke Toporowski and Luc Smith also scored for Spokane.

Jackson Berezowski scored twice for Everett and Zack Andrusiak also found the back of the net.