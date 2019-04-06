Joe Biden parody gets sensitivity training in ‘SNL’ cold open skit

Saturday Night Live returned with a cold open that featured a parody of Joe Biden learning how to appropriately greet women.

The skit takes place at Biden’s 2020 headquarters with his team contemplating how they can make a comeback after a woman said that Biden inappropriately greeted to her.

“He’s just a little behind the times,” one staff said. “I bet it is tearing him up inside.”

Immediately this is said, Biden enters the room in a cheerful and excited mood, right away hugging his staff.

They, in turn, tell him that they need to talk to him about his “touchy, feely stuff.”

Biden doesn’t know what the problem is, admitting that he is a “kisser” and “a little bit of a sniffer.”

His staff tell him that they’ve brought in a consultant, Gwen, for sensitivity training.

Gwen enters and Biden goes straight for an intimate embrace that includes touching noses, which he calls “connecting.”

Biden says it is okay to touch his nose to hers because he is one per cent Eskimo, “so I can do the kissing.”

Gwen instead recommends a handshake, which Biden wants to spice up with a little tickle of the palm.

“No tickling,” his staff say.

“Really, even on her birthday?” Biden asks.

Next, another woman named Jenny enters for Biden to practice on.

His staff tell him to greet her like a guy, so he goes for the full knuckle sandwich with a “son of a bitch” thrown in there.

After it all, Biden admits that he didn’t really learn anything, but he says he hears and feels his staff.