Enderby man faces armed robbery charges after incident: Vernon RCMP

An Enderby man is facing several charges in connection with a recent armed robbery, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Police say the man was suspected of robbing a business along 27th Ave. in Vernon on April 2, reportedly using a sawed-off shotgun.

Their investigation led to a residence along George Street in Enderby, police said, where a search warrant was executed and a 35-year-old man was arrested without incident.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP noted that because a firearm was reportedly used in the robbery, the South East District Emergency Response Team was brought in to help apprehend the man.

“In responding to calls of this nature, our police officers want to ensure the safety of everyone involved including the suspect and other occupants of the residence,” said Insp. Gord Stewart of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“After conducting a risk assessment, we determined the best course of action was to deploy the South East District Emergency Response Team to assist with the arrest of this individual.”

Police say the man is facing is criminal charges that include robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Police added they seized numerous items in the residence, including a loaded firearm, and that the investigation continues as they gather evidence and interview witnesses.