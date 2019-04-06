Recipe: ‘Matane’ shrimp risotto

Ingredients

– 80 g fresh Matane shrimp

– 200 g 80 per cent cooked Arborio rice

– 2 shallots, small diced

– 2 garlic cloves, minced

– splash white wine

– 2 cups chicken stock

– 1 Tbsp cauliflower purée (see method)

– 1 Tbsp unsalted butter

– 1 Tbsp roasted hazelnuts

– pinch preserved lemon (see method)

– squeeze lemon juice

– pinch fresh thyme, chopped





– 2 Tbsp grated parmesan cheese– salt and chopped chives to taste

Method

Cauliflower Purée

1. Slice one onion, one leek (white part) and one head of cauliflower (shredded).

2. Sweat in half of butter on low heat making sure it doesn’t get any colour.

3. Once all are cooked add a splash of heavy cream and reduce cream by one-third.

4. Transfer to blender and purée.

5. Adjust seasoning and reserve.

Preserved Lemon

1. In a pot bring 3 litres of water to boil with 30 grams of salt and 15 grams of sugar.

2. Once water is boiling transfer 1 litre of water to another pot and boil one whole lemon for 3 minutes.

3. After time is up, transfer lemon to a bowl of ice water.

4. Repeat these steps twice.

To Finish Risotto

1. In a sauce pan, sweat shallots and garlic with a splash of olive oil.

2. Remove pan from heat and deglaze with white wine.

3. Add pre-cooked rice and enough chicken stock to barely cover the rice.

4. Let the liquid reduce and once reduced check the doneness of the rice (needs to be al dente). Add more stock if rice needs to be cooked longer.

5. Once rice is al dente, add all ingredients and bring back to heat for a quick simmer.

6. With a spatula or spoon, emulsify all ingredients.

7. Adjust seasoning if necessary, with more salt and lemon juice.

