Global BC recipes

More
Global BC recipes
April 6, 2019 1:38 pm
Updated: April 6, 2019 1:45 pm

Recipe: ‘Matane’ shrimp risotto

By Staff Global News

WATCH: Looking for a fresh dish that incorporates the flavours of Spring? Chef Ricardo Valverde, from Vancouver restaurant Ancora, shares his recipe for a Canadian shrimp risotto.

A A

Ingredients

– 80 g fresh Matane shrimp
– 200 g 80 per cent cooked Arborio rice
– 2 shallots, small diced
– 2 garlic cloves, minced
– splash white wine
– 2 cups chicken stock
– 1 Tbsp cauliflower purée (see method)
– 1 Tbsp unsalted butter
– 1 Tbsp roasted hazelnuts
– pinch preserved lemon (see method)
– squeeze lemon juice
– pinch fresh thyme, chopped

Story continues below
– 2 Tbsp grated parmesan cheese
– salt and chopped chives to taste

Method

Cauliflower Purée

1. Slice one onion, one leek (white part) and one head of cauliflower (shredded).
2. Sweat in half of butter on low heat making sure it doesn’t get any colour.
3. Once all are cooked add a splash of heavy cream and reduce cream by one-third.
4. Transfer to blender and purée.
5. Adjust seasoning and reserve.

Preserved Lemon

1. In a pot bring 3 litres of water to boil with 30 grams of salt and 15 grams of sugar.
2. Once water is boiling transfer 1 litre of water to another pot and boil one whole lemon for 3 minutes.
3. After time is up, transfer lemon to a bowl of ice water.
4. Repeat these steps twice.

To Finish Risotto

1. In a sauce pan, sweat shallots and garlic with a splash of olive oil.
2. Remove pan from heat and deglaze with white wine.
3. Add pre-cooked rice and enough chicken stock to barely cover the rice.
4. Let the liquid reduce and once reduced check the doneness of the rice (needs to be al dente). Add more stock if rice needs to be cooked longer.
5. Once rice is al dente, add all ingredients and bring back to heat for a quick simmer.
6. With a spatula or spoon, emulsify all ingredients.
7. Adjust seasoning if necessary, with more salt and lemon juice.

For more Global BC recipes, click here

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Global BC recipes
Recipes

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.